FDE asks AEOs to implement six working days a week in all institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :All the educational institutions working under the ambit of the Federal Directorate of education will observe six working days a week with change in timings.

According to the FDE, the decision has been taken in continuation of the directorate's letter dated 31-02-2022 on the subject of Ramzan Timings for Educational Institutions and in pursuance with Cabinet Secretariat , Establishment Division's notification number 6/2/1996-D-2 dated 12-04-2022.

The timing from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm (Monday to Saturday) will be followed by the Single Shift Institutions.

For Double Shift Institutions, the timings from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm (Monday to Saturday) will be followed in the morning shift while the timings from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm (Monday to Thursday and Saturday) and from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm (Friday) will be followed in the evening shift.

All Area Education Officers (AEOs) have been directed to disseminate and implement these timings in true letter and spirit across all institutions in their respective areas.

These timings are not applicable for administrative staff of all educational institutions and it will be the prerogative of the Heads of Institutions to allocate working hours for these staff in accordance with notified total hours of Federal Government Offices for a single shift.