UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDE Asks Students To Get 40 Percent Marks,75 Attendance For Promotion In Next Class

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 03:50 PM

FDE asks students to get 40 percent marks,75 attendance for promotion in next class

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) under its new policy, has bounded the students to get overall at-least 40 percent marks and 75 percent class attendance for promotion in the next class.

According to the sources, FDE has issued a notification introducing new promotion policy for the students of its 424 schools and colleges of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The notification highlighting the new policy, stated that the students from class one to 9th, would not be promoted in next class if they were failed in more than two subject.

Those students, who were failed in only two subjects would be promoted in next class with the condition of achieving overall at-least 40 percent marks.

FDE has also divided the subjects from class five to nine into two categories, the sources said adding that according to the category-I, in case of a student failed in any subject along-with English, he will have to get minimum 40 percent or above marks for promotion in next class.

While, the category-II also bounded the students to obtain at least 25 percent marks in the subjects in which he failed for promoting to next class.

They said that the new policy was being implemented in the examination system of current session of 2020.

The notification in that regard has been issued to the heads of the institutions and Area Education Officers (AEO) of the federal capital.

\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Student 2020 From

Recent Stories

Sky News Arabia appoints Yousef Tsouri as head of ..

1 hour ago

Coalition Forces intercept, destroy explosive-fill ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.