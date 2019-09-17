FDE beefs up measures to control fatal Dengue virus: DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on the directives of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have beefed up measures to control break out of fatal Dengue virus in the public sector schools.

In this regard, FDE has already launched an awareness campaign among the students of its schools and colleges, said Director General FDE Syed Umair Javed on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said the students were being advised to wear proper uniform with full length sleeves shirt and trousers while coming to schools in order to prevent dengue mosquito bites.

He said that the Principals of the 423 schools and colleges under FDE had been directed to make proper cleanliness arrangements in their educational institutions.

He said that special awareness and education lectures were also being arranged in different educational institutions to create awareness among the students about dengue fever, larvae breeding and its eradication measures.

The DG said, "An alert through a circular by the Directorate of Health Services, Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation has been issued to the schools and colleges being administered by the FDE for prevention and control of dengue fever.

" When contacted, Focal Person Dengue Control Cell Dr Abdul Sattar told APP that the educational institutions were advised to continue "Zero Period" strategy to prevent from dengue fever. In this period the students were imparted awareness by the FDE officials about steps to control Dengue larvae breeding and manage adequate facilities to avoid its serious impacts in the schools as well as at their homes, he added.

He said, for the first time, teachers were also awarding assignments to the students to waste the stagnant water in the schools. The schools administrations, he noted, were making efforts at their own under which the breeding of Dengue mosquito larvae were being controlled.

Dr Abdul Sattar said that a number of school and colleges have approached ICT Administration regarding measures to control the virus.

In case of any emergency, the schools administration would contact the concerned authorities. Morover, Anti-Dengue virus spray was being sprinkled in the schools, and colleges on the demand of the administration, he added.