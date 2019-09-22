FDE beefs up measures to control fatal Dengue virus: DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on the directives of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has beefed up measures to control break out of fatal dengue virus in public sector schools.

In this regard, FDE had already launched an awareness campaign, said Director General FDE Syed Umair Javed.

Talking to APP, he said the students were being advised to wear proper uniform with full length sleeves shirt and trousers while coming to schools in order to prevent dengue mosquito bites.

He said the principals of the 423 schools and colleges under FDE had been directed to make proper cleanliness arrangements in their educational institutions.

He said special awareness and education lectures were also being arranged in different educational institutions to create awareness among students about dengue fever, larvae breeding and its eradication measures.

The DG said, "An alert through a circular by the Directorate of Health Services, Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation has been issued to the schools and colleges being administered by the FDE for prevention and control of dengue fever.

" When contacted, Focal Person Dengue Control Cell Dr Abdul Sattar told APP that the educational institutions were advised to continue "Zero Period" strategy to avoid dengue fever. In this period the students were being imparted awareness by the FDE officials about steps to control dengue larvae breeding and manage adequate facilities to avoid its serious impact in schools as well as at homes, he added.

He said, for the first time teachers were also awarding assignments to students to waste the stagnant water in schools as well as at homes. The schools administrations, he noted, were making efforts at their own under which the breeding of Dengue mosquito larvae was being controlled.

Dr Abdul Sattar said a number of school and colleges had approached the ICT Administration regarding measures to control the virus.

In case of any emergency, the schools administration would contact the concerned authorities. Moreover, Anti-Dengue virus spray was being sprinkled in schools and colleges on the demand of the administration, he added.