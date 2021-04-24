UrduPoint.com
FDE Closes SSC, HSSC Physical Classes Till Eid Ul Fitr In Wake Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 12:27 AM

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Friday announced to close all educational institutions for all students inclusive of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) with immediate effect till Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) Friday announced to close all educational institutions for all students inclusive of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) with immediate effect till Eid ul Fitr.

According to a notification issued by FDE, the announcement was made in accordance with decisions taken at the highest forum of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

FDE has directed to all Area Education Officers (AEOs) to comply the orders in true letter and spirit.

The heads of institutions shall however ensure that home based learning is to be continued as per previous arrangements.

All premises shall be disinfected thoroughly and only the necessary staff is to be called when necessary and with no more than 50 percent of the total staff in a day, it added.

As per the FDE directives, all staff however shall be available on contact and to respond if and when needed.

The notification further added that all Area Education Officers are requested to disseminate this advice to all heads of institutions and ensure implementation in true letter and spirit.

