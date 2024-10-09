FDE collaborates Allah Wala Trust to combat anemia in govt schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) In a significant move to prioritize student health, Federal Directorate of Education has joined forces with Allah Wala Trust to eradicate anemia among students in government schools of Islamabad.

According to the Education Ministry, this partnership will focus on health screenings & supplementation, nutrition education & meal programs, hygiene promotion & awareness campaigns, community engagement and capacity building.

"We are committed to creating a healthy learning environment for our students and ensuring they reach their full potential" the ministry said.