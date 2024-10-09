FDE Collaborates Allah Wala Trust To Combat Anemia In Govt Schools
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) In a significant move to prioritize student health, Federal Directorate of Education has joined forces with Allah Wala Trust to eradicate anemia among students in government schools of Islamabad.
According to the Education Ministry, this partnership will focus on health screenings & supplementation, nutrition education & meal programs, hygiene promotion & awareness campaigns, community engagement and capacity building.
"We are committed to creating a healthy learning environment for our students and ensuring they reach their full potential" the ministry said.
Recent Stories
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
Brisbane based Pakistani bought 800 tickets of PAK T20I at Gabba to show a uniqu ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Meets H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Strengthening UA ..
Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's characteristic decency & modesty in politics. Now Cha ..
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CS reviews development projects on health, education2 minutes ago
-
Traffic police hosts training workshop for police officers2 minutes ago
-
Tarar condoles with Farhat Abbas over death of his elder brother2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat inspects schools, hospitals and jail in Karak22 minutes ago
-
Two months extension in ban notified22 minutes ago
-
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments22 minutes ago
-
BHCC to host webinar on intellectual Amar32 minutes ago
-
'Himmat Card' launched to assist people with disabilities in Ahmedpur Sharqia42 minutes ago
-
Four robbers arrested after shootout42 minutes ago
-
Seven power pilferers booked42 minutes ago
-
VC SU condoles death of Ex-Chairperson Urdu department Dr. Sadia Naseem52 minutes ago
-
British High Commission allocates over £10 million for flood response in Pakistan52 minutes ago