FDE, Education Ministry Jointly Launch 'Lighter Bag' Initiative

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Federal Directorate of Education(FDE) in collaboration with Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday launched " Lighter Bags" initiative from class 1 to 5 today

According to the Education Ministry, the initiative has been taken on direction of Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood.

The initiative is aimed keeping in view the physical as well as mental health of the children of junior section and for this purpose, pigeon holes/ special racks have been established in all classes and the required textbooks have been arranged by the institution.

Under the " Lighter Bag, Brighter Student" policy by Federal Directorate of Education , students will only bring required copies as per timetable given, school diary and pencil box etc. Children will also bring loose sheets for class tests which can be easily checked and returned for parents and students record.

Federal Directorate of Education has also requested the parents to arrange a lighter bag/back pack for their children instead of heavy trolley or school bags.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has remarked that the health of children is the highest priority of the incumbent government.

