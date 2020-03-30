UrduPoint.com
FDE Engages Educational Experts To Prepare TV Contents Timely

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) while engaging its educational experts, is making all out efforts to prepare education contents for broadcasting on TV Channel during Coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) while engaging its educational experts, is making all out efforts to prepare education contents for broadcasting on tv Channel during Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the sources, such measures were being taken in order to save the precious time of students due to closure of schools during COVID-19.

Talking to APP on Monday, the sources said that almost 50 principals and teachers of schools, colleges were working round the clock with multiple educational providers to review and schedule contents for the upcoming education TV channel.

On the directions of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the team was being led by Director Academics FDE Saadia Adnan, they added.

The National Education Channel would be launched nationwide in the first week of April, they said.

It is worth mentioning here that Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has also decided to establish an Emergency Response Centre to deal with COVID-19.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram said that the Center would be established at education ministry in order to continue providing quality education to school going children.

She lauded the role of teachers and teams of Federal Directorate of Education, education ministry officials, Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority who were doing their best for the noble cause of online TV by following all the safety measures.

They were also at the frontline of this fight against COVID-19 as same as the doctors, she added.

