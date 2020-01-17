UrduPoint.com
FDE Establishes Book Bank In Its Schools To Ensure Providing Free Books To Deserving Students

FDE establishes Book Bank in its schools to ensure providing free books to deserving students

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has launched an initiative of establishing "Book Bank" in its 424 public sectors schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory with an aim to provide free curriculum books to the deserving students from Prep to Matric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has launched an initiative of establishing "Book Bank" in its 424 public sectors schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory with an aim to provide free curriculum books to the deserving students from Prep to Matric.

The sources told APP on Friday, under the new scheme the old books of the male and female students who will appear in the annual examinations, to be taken and saved in the Book Bank.

They said that these books will be given to the hundreds of deserving children studying in the informal schools and public sector educational institutions being run with the support of philanthropists.

They said in this regard a circular from the Director Academics FDE had been sent to all Area Education Officers (AEOs) for establishing book bank in the schools of their respective areas.

The federal government under the Article 25 A (which related to providing free education to each and every child till class 10th), was providing free education by awarding free books to the students of public schools of ICT, they added.

However, the sources revealed that a number of children enrolled in the informal schools and in those public sector educational institutions being run by the philanthropists were deprived of the facility of getting free books.

They further said that due to this practice the study of many children was being affected.

FDE, in order to facilitate such children from the facility of getting free books, has initiated the project of Book Bank, they maintained.

Under the initiative, the books of all those students who will be appeared in the annual exams of 2020, will be collected and saved, they said adding the heads of the all schools had been directed to ensure the implementation of new policy. A special report will also be prepared in that regard, they said.

The sources said that the collected books will be sent to the AEOs who latterly will inform the Academics Wing of FDE regarding the provision of books.

According to the circular, it had been directed that the books of each subject will be collected separately and to be provided to the deserving students.

It also added that the SOPs regarding the initiative to be finalized and the children must be informed that these books were being given to them as gift.

