FDE extends date of reopening of ICT educational institutions till June 07

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) in accordance with decision taken at the highest forum Of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), has directed to extend the date of reopening of educational institution from 24-05-2021 to 07-06-2021.

The decision has been taken due to high positivity ratio Of Covid-19 positive cases in Islamabad Capital Territory.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, the positivity ratio in ICT is more than 6.0 at this point of time according to District Health Office.

Therefore, all educational institutions working under the ambit Of Federal Directorate of Education shall now remain closed until 06-06-2021 under the already issued guidelines.

The staggered opening with effect from 07-06-2021 shall be allowed subject to endorsement of the same in review meeting scheduled to be held at NCOC on 03-06-2021.

The all Area Education Officers are requested to ensure dissemination Of information and its implementation in true letter and spirit, it added.