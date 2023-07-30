FDE faces backlash as teachers struggle with insufficient rental ceiling funds

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Teachers and non-teaching staff working in various schools and colleges under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) are facing dire circumstances due to the continuous lack of sufficient annual budget allocation for rental ceiling.

For three consecutive fiscal years, authorities at FDE have failed to secure adequate funding, leading to a substantial backlog of unpaid rent.

As a result, the owners of houses are threatening eviction of teachers and staff, causing immense stress and hindering the quality of education in educational institutions.

An Assistant Professor at Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) H-9 while talking to APP, expressed concerns over the reduced allocation of rental ceiling for the fiscal year 2023-24, which was further decreased compared to the previous year.

The situation is no different at IMCB F-10/4, where the rental ceiling allocation has also been reduced, aggravating the financial strain on teachers and employees.

Meanwhile, an associate professor from Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 lamented the failure to clear rent arrears from the previous year, despite the allocation remaining the same for the current year.

This insufficient budget allocation has left the teachers struggling to meet their rent obligations, jeopardizing their living conditions, and, consequently, their ability to focus on delivering quality education in the classroom.

Istikhar Ahmed, a retired professor from Islamabad Model College of Commerce H-8/4 told APP, "I have retired from government service, and my department did not clear my pending rental ceiling of 19 months. I am running pillar to post to get my pending dues, but to no avail." Blame has been directed at the authorities of the FDE for not diligently pursuing the case at the Finance Division, resulting in the continued lack of proper funding for rental ceiling. Teachers and employees feel neglected and ignored, with mounting anxiety and frustration over the situation.

In response to the worsening conditions, the Press secretary of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) argued that other government departments, divisions, and ministries have consistently received sufficient budgetary allocations for rental ceiling, leaving the teachers puzzled as to why the government always seems to overlook their needs.

He sought to draw attention to teachers' plight and demand fair treatment and sufficient budget allocations for rental ceiling to secure the living conditions of teachers and ensure a conducive environment for quality education.

He urged the Federal Minister for Education to take immediate action to address this pressing issue, advocating for the rights of teachers and ensuring the smooth functioning of educational institutions for the betterment of students and educators alike.

