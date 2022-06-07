FDE grants promotion to a total of 1213 female teachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 1213 female teachers in BS-16 in Federal Directorate of education (FDE) have been granted time scale promotion, while 72-teachers were not granted time scale promotion due to incomplete required length of service for time scale promotion.

The official sources told APP on Tuesday that at present 1334-female teachers were working as Senior Elementary Teachers (SET) (BS-16) under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

They said that around 49-teachers were not granted time scale promotion due to shortage of ACRs, disciplinary proceeding etc. Upon completion of requisite documents and codal formalities, remaining time scale cases shall be duly processed, the sources added.

They further said that 212 Junior Teachers were regularized through Cabinet Sub Committee on 01-10-2011. However, the case of existing 196 Junior Teachers was placed before Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for grant of Higher Time Scale during 2021 wherein Committee decided to seek guidance from Establishment Division regarding condition imposed by Islamabad High Court that "Whether Cabinet Sub Committee be treated as legitimate alternative forum for the prescribed recruitment procedure". Reply of the same is still awaited.

The matter will be considered as and when the response is received fromEstablishment Division, they said.