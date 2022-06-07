UrduPoint.com

FDE Grants Promotion To A Total Of 1213 Female Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 02:10 PM

FDE grants promotion to a total of 1213 female teachers

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 1213 female teachers in BS-16 in Federal Directorate of education (FDE) have been granted time scale promotion, while 72-teachers were not granted time scale promotion due to incomplete required length of service for time scale promotion.

The official sources told APP on Tuesday that at present 1334-female teachers were working as Senior Elementary Teachers (SET) (BS-16) under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

They said that around 49-teachers were not granted time scale promotion due to shortage of ACRs, disciplinary proceeding etc. Upon completion of requisite documents and codal formalities, remaining time scale cases shall be duly processed, the sources added.

They further said that 212 Junior Teachers were regularized through Cabinet Sub Committee on 01-10-2011. However, the case of existing 196 Junior Teachers was placed before Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for grant of Higher Time Scale during 2021 wherein Committee decided to seek guidance from Establishment Division regarding condition imposed by Islamabad High Court that "Whether Cabinet Sub Committee be treated as legitimate alternative forum for the prescribed recruitment procedure". Reply of the same is still awaited.

The matter will be considered as and when the response is received fromEstablishment Division, they said.

Related Topics

Shortage Education Same Islamabad High Court From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

47 minutes ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

2 hours ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

5 hours ago
 US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.