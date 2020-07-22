UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDE Honors ICG Student Who Topped SSC-II Exams 2020

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 06:04 PM

FDE honors ICG student who topped SSC-II exams 2020

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Wednesday honoured Khunsha Nisha who topped federal board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II examination 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) on Wednesday honoured Khunsha Nisha who topped federal board Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-II examination 2020.

The official sources told APP that Khunsha Nisa was recieved by Director General FDE Syed Umair Ahmad, Principal ICG and senior officers.

FDE is extremely happy to announce it is a proud moment for the student, parents, and teachers, they added.

It is to mention here that Khunsha Nisha a student of Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F-6 has secured first position in Science Group and Overall with 1097 out of total 1100 marks.

She was presented with appreciation letter, shield and gift from FDE family. A cash award has also been announced for her which will be given by Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Student 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

PTV officials slap former anchor, force him to lea ..

8 minutes ago

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

35 minutes ago

DED-Ajman seizes AED2 million worth of counterfeit ..

36 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

50 minutes ago

DEWA MD reviews progress at hydroelectric power st ..

51 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.