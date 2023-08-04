FDE initiates re-interviews to ensure fair employee selection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :To address allegations of favoritism and ensure merit-based selection of the employees for Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and its educational institutions, the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training has taken proactive measures and directed the FDE to initiate re-interviews of candidates.

According to official sources, five Departmental Selection Committees (DSCs) have been formed, each comprising three members, including a chairman, to oversee the transparent recruitment and re-interview of candidates for the positions of BS-01 and BS-02 within the FDE.

The interviews, which commenced on August 4, are being held over a span of three days, concluding on August 6.

The DSCs are operating concurrently, ensuring a swift and thorough assessment of each candidate.

The selection committee members hail from diverse backgrounds within the Ministry and the education sector, lending credibility to the process and minimizing the likelihood of bias.

Committee-1, led by Hameed Khan Niazi, D.S (Admn), M/O FE&PT, is conducting interviews at Islamabad Model College for Boys G-9/4.

Meanwhile, Committee-2, headed by Muhammad Kamran, Director, FDE, is conducting interviews at Islamabad Model College for Boys H-9.

Similarly, Committee-3, chaired by Inam Jehangir, Director, FDE, is carrying out interviews at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce H-8/4.

Committee-4, with Habib Ullah, NCHD, at the helm, is interviewing candidates at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8/2.

Lastly, Committee-5, led by Muhammad Shakeel, Coordinator PIE, is overseeing interviews at Islamabad Model College for Girls G-10/4.

A senior official at the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training while talking to APP revealed that the previous selection processes were marred by allegations of impropriety, compromising the integrity of the appointments. These concerns primarily revolved around claims of favoritism and nepotism, resulting in the selection of less qualified candidates over their more competent counterparts.

He further said by forming independent selection committees, the Ministry is determined to ensure that merit and justice prevail in the selection of BS-1 and BS-2 employees within the FDE.