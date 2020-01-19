UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDE Introduces Free Online Courses To Improve Teachers Skills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

FDE introduces free online courses to improve teachers skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has decided to introduce online short courses for the capacity building and improvement of the professional capabilities of teaching faculty.

Official sources told APP that courses were being introduced especially for the teaching faculties of around 424 schools, colleges of the federal capital working under FDE.

They said a circular has been sent to the heads of public sector educational institutions as well as to the Area Education Officers (AEOs) of the Islamabad Capital Territory with the approval of Director General FDE.

Among others, the courses related to the Holy Quran were also included in the curriculum, they added.

Students would also be allowed to take benefit from these courses, sources informed.

According to the circular, it was stated that online courses were need of the hour to enhance professional skills and techniques of teachers while using modern technologies so that they could be able to resolve the current challenges.

"These programmes would be offered under Distance Education System for which the teachers will have to register themselves online to take benefit from the courses", they added.

These free courses, they said, would be provided through the best universities across the globe while utilizing online services. The students of the government schools, colleges of Islamabad would be provided access to these courses being implemented in world's best universities.

The various links of online courses had also provided in the circular.

778

Related Topics

Islamabad World Education From Government Best

Recent Stories

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

19 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

19 minutes ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

49 minutes ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

49 minutes ago

Japan&#039;s Tourism Organisation, Etihad Airways ..

1 hour ago

UAE strongly condemns car bomb attack in Somalia

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.