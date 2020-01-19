FDE introduces free online courses to improve teachers skills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has decided to introduce online short courses for the capacity building and improvement of the professional capabilities of teaching faculty.

Official sources told APP that courses were being introduced especially for the teaching faculties of around 424 schools, colleges of the federal capital working under FDE.

They said a circular has been sent to the heads of public sector educational institutions as well as to the Area Education Officers (AEOs) of the Islamabad Capital Territory with the approval of Director General FDE.

Among others, the courses related to the Holy Quran were also included in the curriculum, they added.

Students would also be allowed to take benefit from these courses, sources informed.

According to the circular, it was stated that online courses were need of the hour to enhance professional skills and techniques of teachers while using modern technologies so that they could be able to resolve the current challenges.

"These programmes would be offered under Distance Education System for which the teachers will have to register themselves online to take benefit from the courses", they added.

These free courses, they said, would be provided through the best universities across the globe while utilizing online services. The students of the government schools, colleges of Islamabad would be provided access to these courses being implemented in world's best universities.

The various links of online courses had also provided in the circular.

