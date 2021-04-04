FDE invites employees on deputation for personal hearing before its committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has invited its employees presently working on deputation basis for personal hearing before a four member Committee of FDE here at Islamabad Model school for Boys, G-6/4, Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by FDE on Sunday, the decision has been taken in compliance to a judgement of the Islamabad High Court.

This is a 05 days exercise starting from Monday, the 5th April, 2021 and is likely complete on 09-04-2021, it added.

FDE feels greatly concerned over health and safety of all its employees during the onset of 3rd Covid wave and has, therefore, managed in the process of personal hearings in a manner to maintain optimum social distancing and strict adherence to the SOPs in vogue.

All employees are awarded separate hour slots for personal hearing on each day with not more than 10 employees called in any hour slot, the statement said.

It also added, avoiding rush, only the principal candidate with departmental letter of invitation is allowed entry on the main gate having body temperature checked through thermal gun on the entry point.

Special seating arrangements are made in auditorium of Islamabad Model School for Boys, G-6/4, Islamabad for maintaining maximum social distance. Besides, hand sanitizers, face masks, disinfectants, clean drinking water and the facility of isolation room, in case of any emergency, are made available to all employees appearing for personal hearing.

FDE reiterates its commitment to take all efforts for ensuring health and safety of its employees and pay special observance to SOPs amidst the pandemic, the statement mentioned.