UrduPoint.com

FDE Issues Directions For Staff, Teachers, Students Affected With Covid-19

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2022 | 01:00 PM

FDE issues directions for staff, teachers, students affected with Covid-19

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has issued the directions regarding home isolation and discharge during COVID-19 in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination.

As per the details of guidelines, the sources told APP that people with COVID-19 should isolate for 5 days if they are symptomatic or their symptoms are getting better (without fever for 24 hours).

It added that this should be followed by strictly wearing a mask for 5 days around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.

The case of an individual's extraordinary occurrence of symptoms after five days will be dealt with in accordance with the medical certificate provided by the COVID-19 infected individual.

It is worth mentioning that all employees of FDE and its educational institutions have been advised to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer frequently to avoid COVID-19 infection.

Related Topics

Education All

Recent Stories

Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

32 seconds ago
 Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi g ..

Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi govt

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan's iconic truck art unveiled in Ottawa

Pakistan's iconic truck art unveiled in Ottawa

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th June 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.