UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDE Issues Guidelines For Schools Reopening To Counter COVID-19 Spread

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

FDE issues guidelines for schools reopening to counter COVID-19 spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Directorate of education has issued special guidelines for the public sector schools, colleges of Islamabad Capital Territory to operate in ways to counteract COVID-19 spread.

According to a notification issued by the FDE on Tuesday, it was stated that Saturday shall remain working day during this academic session for all educational institutions.

In the notification, every Head of the institution has been asked to reach the institution half an hour before the timings.

The total number of periods per day will be 07, while every Head of the institution shall use the given template to design indigenous timetables, it added.

The Institution has been directed to ensure density management by calling students in groups as earlier during the schools closure in first phase of COVID-19.

It was directed that no break shall be observed and the tuck shops shall remain closed.

The entry points of schools shall check temperature, ensure hand wash and sensitization of every student and staffer.

FDE has strictly banned the entry without mask in the educational institutions.

The disinfection of the building premises and buses will be ensured every day after dismissal, it mentioned.

The cleanliness of wash rooms and availability of soap therein shall be ensured.

The morning shift will be continued from 8:30 am to 01:30 pm, while the timings of evening shift will be from 01:45 pm to 06:45. During the both shifts 07 periods each will be conducted.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Student All From

Recent Stories

Vivo Introduces Y51s For Clear Shots & Swift Perfo ..

25 minutes ago

Inter-ministerial committee formed to probe Broads ..

37 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan will hold trilater ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University professor receives US patent

49 minutes ago

Outcomes of PCB Cricket Committee meeting

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.