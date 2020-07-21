FDE kicks off Tree Plantation Campaign 2020

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Monday launched Tree Plantation Campaign to mark Monsoon Plantation 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) on Monday launched Tree Plantation Campaign to mark Monsoon Plantation 2020.

According to a FDE Tweet, the plantation campaign has been launched under government's initiative of Clean and Green Pakistan.

Director General FDE Syed Umair Javed kicked off the campaign while planting an Alstonia in Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F-6 Sector Islamabad, it said.

FDE staff and teachers will take active part in planting trees this season for a Clean Green Pakistan, the Tweet added.