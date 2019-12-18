FDE launches polio eradication campaign for school children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :In order to control and ensure the complete eradication of polio virus in the country, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has launched a special campaign in the public sector schools of the federal capital.

An official from FDE on Wednesday told APP that the campaign would be continued till December 20.

Under the campaign, the students aged till five years would be vaccinated for their safety from the polio virus, they added.

In that regard, the administration department of FDE has issued a notification to the Area Education Officers Officer (AEOs) of different sectors, directed them to ensure polio vaccination of students.

According to the notification, the campaign had been launched following a circular issued by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad(MCI) for eradication of polio cases in the FDE schools.

The notification further stated that the heads of the institutions were bounded to ensure the provision of polio vaccine to each and every child enrolled in the FDE schools.

It was clearly mentioned in the notification that parents permission was not mandatory for the polio vaccination to the children.

It is worth mentioning here that FDE was working under ministry of federal education and professional training and a controlling body of 423 schools, colleges of the federal capital.