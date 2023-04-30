UrduPoint.com

FDE Launches Training Workshop For Teachers Of Geography

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is organizing a series of training workshops for teachers of geography subject in collaboration with Islamabad Model Postgraduate College (IMPC) H-8.

According to FDE, the workshop is scheduled to begin on May 2 and will end on May 24, 2023.

Approximately 120 school teachers who are teaching geography to grades VI-VIII will attend the training workshop in 4 batches.

The workshop will be for 3 days for each batch, with around 5 hours of lectures/hands-on sessions on each day.

The workshop is targeted at geography teachers working in ICT educational institutions and it is open to all, regardless of their level of experience.

The workshop will be conducted by a team of experienced and qualified trainers who specialize in geography education.

The training sessions will cover various topics related to geography teaching, including lesson planning, effective use of technology in the classroom, student engagement techniques, and assessment strategies.

The chairman of, the Department of Geography, IMPC H-8 Professor Muhammad Javaid told media persons that the participants will have the opportunity to interact through group working sessions.

This training workshop aims to equip geography teachers with the latest teaching techniques, methodologies, and tools to enhance their teaching skills and knowledge.

The workshop will also provide an opportunity for teachers to exchange their ideas and experiences with their peers and collaborate to develop new approaches to teaching geography.

The participants will receive certificates upon successful completion of the training.

