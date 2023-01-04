UrduPoint.com

FDE Making Efforts To Cater Educational Needs Of New Societies Of ICT

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

FDE making efforts to cater educational needs of new societies of ICT

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) is endeavoring to cater educational needs of inhabitants of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in the priority areas, where the land has been offered by private housing societies despite the limited availability of finances in PSDP.

According to official sources, in recent years, the number of private housing societies has increased in the ICT, therefore the establishment of new educational institutions is need of the hour.

Several new educational institutions are in a phase of finishing and will be completed by June 2023 but classes have been initiated from the academic session 2022-23 in the completed part of these Institutions.

The institutions are included Islamabad Model College For Boys (IMCB) in G-13/1, Islamabad Model College For Girls (IMCG) in G-13/2, IMCG G14/4 in Federal Govt Employees Housing Society, IMCB G-15 in Jammu & Kashmir Housing Society, IMCB Pakistan Town under IB Employees Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS), IMCB at Margallah Town is being funded and work is in progress at the site while PC-I for the establishment of IMSB (VI-X) Multi Garden B-17 and IMSG (VI-X) Tele Garden F-17 were in the phase of approval by DDWP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Jammu Progress SITE June From Government Housing

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

36 minutes ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

1 hour ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

2 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Sohbatpur, Balochistan today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.