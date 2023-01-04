FDE making efforts to cater educational needs of new societies of ICT

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) is endeavoring to cater educational needs of inhabitants of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in the priority areas, where the land has been offered by private housing societies despite the limited availability of finances in PSDP.

According to official sources, in recent years, the number of private housing societies has increased in the ICT, therefore the establishment of new educational institutions is need of the hour.

Several new educational institutions are in a phase of finishing and will be completed by June 2023 but classes have been initiated from the academic session 2022-23 in the completed part of these Institutions.

The institutions are included Islamabad Model College For Boys (IMCB) in G-13/1, Islamabad Model College For Girls (IMCG) in G-13/2, IMCG G14/4 in Federal Govt Employees Housing Society, IMCB G-15 in Jammu & Kashmir Housing Society, IMCB Pakistan Town under IB Employees Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS), IMCB at Margallah Town is being funded and work is in progress at the site while PC-I for the establishment of IMSB (VI-X) Multi Garden B-17 and IMSG (VI-X) Tele Garden F-17 were in the phase of approval by DDWP.