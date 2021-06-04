FDE notifies reopening of edu institutions from Monday

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has directed all heads of Islamabad Model School/Colleges (Boys/Girls) in urban and rural areas to resume physical classes in staggered manner from Monday (June 07)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has directed all heads of Islamabad Model School/Colleges (Boys/Girls) in urban and rural areas to resume physical classes in staggered manner from Monday (June 07).

In a letter issued by FDE on Friday, it is stated that in pursuant to decision taken at NCOC, the Area Education Officers and heads of institutions are directed to resume their educational activities for classes I-VIII and BS/ADP in addition to already ongoing SSC and HSSC classes.

It has also been directed to comply with already notified SOPs with the timings already communicated.

All heads of Institution are also advised to direct their teaching staff to devise strategies to cover syllabus with a schedule of classroom assessments to diagnose weak areas of the students.

The identified areas then must be focused to cover through remedial strategies appropriate to every grade level, the letter mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention that all classroom assessments shall be designed and conducted during routine classes without interrupting rest of the classes of the day.

It is further emphasized that exemption in working hours already notified shall not be allowed whatever the case may be.

Moreover, decision regarding annual examination for class I-VIII shall be communicated later as per advice of competent authority.