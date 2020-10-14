FDE officials directed to work from home amid COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has directed all the officials to work from home except Directors for the next two working days (Thursday and Friday).

According to an official source, the decision has been taken as a consequence of coronavirus positive cases spotted in FDE.

The authority has advised the officials to keep their cellphones on and not leave the station and they must stay in touch through internet and cellphone facilities for discharge of their official duties.

It is pertinent to mention here that few colleges under the FDE were also closed for a week after few teachers and students tested positive for coronavirus.