FDE, PEIRA, NFE Observe Youm-e-Tashakur

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Federal Directorate of education (FDE), PEIRA, Special Education and Non Formal Educational (NFE) along with all Madrassas under the directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, observed Youm-e-Tashakur in all of the educational institutions on Friday to honour the historic victory of Marka-e-Haq and pay tribute to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

Special morning assemblies were conducted in all the educational institutions of Islamabad to celebrate this special day and express solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan and to pay homage to the Shuhada (martyrs) who have laid down their lives in national defense, said a press release.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held during morning assemblies.

Heads of the institutions in their speeches during the assemblies talked about the importance of independence and highlighted the positive role of the Pakistan Armed Forces during the current war. Area Education Officers also attended morning assemblies in educational institutions in their respective sectors.

Students paid glowing tributes to the bravery of the armed forces. They prayed for the martyrs of the war for their highest ranks in Jannah. The day was marked with special spirit and enthusiasm over the triumphant success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, a significant initiative that played a critical role in reinforcing national security and peace against the evil designs of the enemy.

