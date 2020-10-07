FDE, PGGA to raise awareness of social safety among female students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Directorate of education(FDE) in collaboration with Pakistan Girls Guide Association (PGGA) has planned to raise awareness of social safety activities and guiding among female students of public educational institutions of Islamabad.

To achieve the task, a Letter of Understanding (LoU) signing ceremony between FDE and PGGA was held here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was observed by Parliamentary Secretary Wajija Akram Khan, Federal Secretary Farah Hamid Khan, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Director General FDE, Zia Batool, Director Research & Development FDE Asif Iqbal Khan, Senator Nuzat Aamir Sadiq, Chief Commissioner Pakistan Girl Guide Association and President ICT Chapter Pakistan Girl Guide Association, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar.

LoU was aimed at to officiate the current working relationship between FDE and PGGA-ICT to raise awareness of social safety activities and guiding among the female students of educational Institutions of FDE.

According to LoU, PGGA shall conduct awareness sessions in the educational institutes of FDE and provide the human resource required for conducting such awareness sessions.

The FDE will provide venues for conducting awareness activities and campaigns to ensure its institutions and students' participation in the planned activities as per the Calendar.

Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani said this initiative would benefit educational institutions, students and teachers in knowing the latest trends opportunities in PGGA and facilitate students of FDE to learn life skills to handle the disaster and emergency situation.

They will also learn their civic responsibilities in national development. The LoU will be effective for a period of three years and shall be renewed for a further term upon mutual written consent.

The Letter of Understanding was signed by DG FDE Ms Zia Batool and President ICT chapter (PGGA), Ms. Farah Naz Akbar.