FDE, PRC agreed for capacity building of ICT students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ):Pakistan Red Crescent (PRCS) and Federal Directorate of Education(FDE) agreed in mobilizing, recruiting, training and capacity building of youth volunteers from students of all educational institutions registered under FDE.

A Special signing ceremony of an agreement between Federal Directorate of Education(FDE) and Pakistan Red Crescent Society(PRCS) held on Thursday in Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Islamabad.

The ceremony was observed by Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Abrar ul Haque, Parliamentary Secretary Education, Ms. Wajija Akram Khan, the Secretary Education Farah Hamid Khan, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Director General Federal Directorate of Education, Zia Batool, Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed and Joint Director Operations Mr. Ubaid ullah Khan.

According to this agreement, all willing, motivated and age appropriate students with parental consent from FDE registered Educational Institutions will be enrolled as volunteers and members of the Red Crescent Corp with PRCS.

PRCS and FDE will facilitate each other by effective co-ordination for Blood Donation Camps' activities in all institutions, preferably higher secondary Schools/Collages.

PRCS will offer Basic First Aid Training to students and faculty of all FDE registered institutions through district first aid trainer.

PRCS and FDE will mutually coordinate for organizing cleanliness and hygiene drives, tree plantation drives, awareness campaigns, environment conservation activities, school safety programme activities' and Youth as agent of behavioral change activities.

FDE will encourage the registration of the complete student strength of all willing, motivated and age appropriate students with parental consent of all institutions to register as PRCS volunteers and facilitate in provision of venue for training and events mutually organized by PRCS and FDE.

FDE in collaboration with PRCS will facilitate voluntarily blood donation camps in order to maximize the blood bank capacity. The main purpose of these camps is to cope with natural and man-made disaster thalessemia, hemophilia, cancer.

Students of FDE will be given opportunity to participate in national and international events, training, demonstrations, workshops, seminars and camps etc. PRCS will train the teachers and students of FDE to prepare and respond to any emergency through disaster management techniques and also provide internship opportunities in youth mentor ship programs to the students of FDE within PRCS organization.

Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood commended the initiative and said, it would provide the broad framework for cooperation between the two institutions in enhancing mutual interest and understanding, as well as other services for which cooperation may be mutually beneficial.

This agreement shall be effective for three years term and may be further extended by mutual consultation between PRCS and FDE. Letter of Understanding was signed by DG FDE Ms. Zia Batool and Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed.