FDE Primary School Students To Receive Track Suits

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM

FDE primary school students to receive track suits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced that every Primary school student under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will receive a tracksuit in the coming session.

According to the Education Ministry, it aims to encourage students to engage in sports activities, promoting healthy bodies and minds. "We want our young students to feel like sportspersons, developing a love for physical activity that will last a lifetime".

Sharing the key highlights, the ministry said that every primary school student under FDE will receive a tracksuit.

The students will be encouraged to engage in sports activities for healthy bodies and minds.

Similarly, the ministry will be promoting a love for physical activity from a young age.

"We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to develop their physical skills and build a strong foundation for a healthy lifestyle. This initiative is a step towards nurturing a love for sports and physical activity among our young students", the ministry stated.

