FDE Primary School Students To Receive Track Suits
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced that every Primary school student under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will receive a tracksuit in the coming session.
According to the Education Ministry, it aims to encourage students to engage in sports activities, promoting healthy bodies and minds. "We want our young students to feel like sportspersons, developing a love for physical activity that will last a lifetime".
Sharing the key highlights, the ministry said that every primary school student under FDE will receive a tracksuit.
The students will be encouraged to engage in sports activities for healthy bodies and minds.
Similarly, the ministry will be promoting a love for physical activity from a young age.
"We believe that every child deserves the opportunity to develop their physical skills and build a strong foundation for a healthy lifestyle. This initiative is a step towards nurturing a love for sports and physical activity among our young students", the ministry stated.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan qualifies for Super 8 by beating Papua New G ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: USA to face Ireland today
Sindh govt all set to unveil budget exceeding Rs3tr for FY 2024-24 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal govt abrogate ‘B-Form’ requirement for school admissions28 seconds ago
-
Groundbreaking of gurdwara restoration project on Saturday31 seconds ago
-
Chairman Zakat & Ushar distribute cheque, dowry fund among deserving38 seconds ago
-
Wind, thunderstorm, rains expected from second day Eid-ul-Azha44 seconds ago
-
Jimmy’s work attract art lovers: Rana Mashhood11 minutes ago
-
WASA observes World Dengue Day to raise awareness against dengue21 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat foundation inaugurates water filtration plant31 minutes ago
-
CTP issues plan for Eid ul Azha31 minutes ago
-
'Young Entrepreneurs -Think Tank 2024 event at Sialkot University40 minutes ago
-
World Blood Donation Day observed at Nawabshah40 minutes ago
-
BRT Peshawar service to remain operational during Eid-ul-Azha40 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 2 injured in Layyah firing incident41 minutes ago