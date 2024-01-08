FDE promote 509 teachers from grade 18 to 21

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has given time scale promotion to 509 teachers of model and FG setup educational institutions from grade 18 to 21.

They also thanked Javed Mirza and FDE officials for granting the time scale promotion and said that the teachers had long demanded that they should be given time scale promotion as it will enhance the morale of the teachers.

According to the details, the Federal Directorate of Education departmental promotion board meeting was held in which 509 teachers of FG and model setup have been promoted from grade 18 to 21.

Around 14 teachers have been promoted from grade 20 to grade 21 in which three males and four females professors of FG setup educational institutions were included.

While two male and female each professors of model colleges and two male and one female principal of Islamabad Model Schools/Colleges (FG setup) were included in the promoters.

However, 138 teachers have been promoted from grade 19 to grade 20, including 48 Associate Professors (males, females) of FG colleges, while 51 Associate Professors (males, females) and 8 DHMs (males, females) of Model Colleges have also been given promotion.

Similarly, Islamabad Model Colleges, Schools (FG setup) 31 principals (males, females) were also among the promoters.

A total 357 teachers were promoted in grades 18 to 19, including 72 associate professors of FG colleges (males, females), 110 associate professors of model colleges (males, females) and 175 Vice-Principals of Islamabad Model Colleges, Schools (males, females) were also included.

Central President of Federal Government Teachers Association Malik Amir Khan, Head Association President Fazal Moula and Non-Teaching Association President Sardar Siddique while talking to APP on time scale promotion, thanked the Special Secretary Ministry of Education Mohiuddin Wani, Secretary Education and SO Rashid Khan thanked for the scale promotion and said that the time scale promotion was delayed for a long time and the teachers were demanding that they should be given promotion before retirement and the teachers are very happy with the timely promotion.