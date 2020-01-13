UrduPoint.com
FDE Rural Area Schools To Get Evening Shift Classes For Secondary Education

Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:15 PM

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has decided to start evening shifts for secondary classes at all primary schools of the rural areas working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE)

The sources told APP on Monday, the federal capital's government schools in the rural areas were facing lack of classrooms to accommodate the increasing number secondary level students.

However, in order to reduce drop out of school students, the ministry would start evening shifts to meet shortage of class rooms and more schools in the Islamabad.

The sources said the step was taken as the federal capital had more primary schools than the secondary level educational institutions that had limited admission capacity whereas the second time shifts would help address the issue.

Around 50 percent students were unable to get admission in the secondary classes after passing the primary due to non-availability of admissions especially in the rural areas. The classes would be launched in next academic session, he added.

