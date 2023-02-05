UrduPoint.com

FDE Schools, Colleges Commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 07:30 PM

FDE schools, colleges commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal government educational institutions working under Federal Directorate of education (FDE) conducted a number of events on Sunday in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day to show solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In the collective event of 14 girls' colleges held in the Islamabad Model College F/7-2, the girls demonstrated tableaus regarding atrocities on Kashmiris and recorded their protest against Indian atrocities through speeches.

On the other hand, a ceremony was also held at Islamabad Model school for Girls G/9-3.

Director Colleges Professor Aftab Tariq was the chief guest of the main event while Director Academics Riffat Jabeen was also present.

A large number of teachers including principals Saba Faisal, Shazia Shamim Rizvi, Farah Hamid, Dr. Firdous participated in the ceremony.

Students from other colleges including Model College F/10-2, Model College F/7-4, Model College G/10-2, Model College F/11 presented speeches and tableaus regarding Kashmir Day.

More Stories From Pakistan

