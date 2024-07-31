FDE schools to receive sports kits on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) schools will be receiving sports kits and equipment on Wednesday from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

According to the Education Ministry, this initiative aims to promote physical education and encourage students to engage in sports activities, fostering a healthy body and mind.

Furthermore, the students of Primary schools will also be given track suits to wear during sports activities, promoting unity and team spirit.

"A healthy body is essential for a healthy mind." This initiative is a step towards nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel in both academics and physical activities, the ministry added.