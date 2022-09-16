UrduPoint.com

FDE Starts 1st Year Classes In IMCG Bhadana Kalaan

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

FDE starts 1st year classes in IMCG Bhadana Kalaan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :With the efforts of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the first year class was started at Islamabad Model College for Girls Bhadana Kalaan Tarnol here Friday.

In this regard, a special function was organized in which Area Education Officer Dr. Ehsan Mahmood was the chief guest while local dignitaries also participated in the event.

After the inauguration, Dr. Ehsan Mehmood said that after many years of the establishment of this college, the first year classes in this institution had been started now. It is a gift for the people of the area wherein female students will be able to continue their education after matriculation, he added.

He said the credit of starting the first year class in the college goes to the college principal who had played an important role in this regard, adding that due to the special interest of Director General Dr.

Ikram Ali Malik, the shortage of teachers in schools was completed.

Dr. Ehsan said that this year, the number of new admissions had increased in the educational institutions situated in Tarnol sector and now the number was reached to 27000.

Principal of the College, Mrs. Parveen Saif, said that when she took the charge as the Principal, there was only class 10 and it was decided to start a first-year class for female students, which has now been initiated. She also expressed her desire to start degree classes in the college.

Hafeezur Rahman Tipu also addressed the event and assured cooperation.

