UrduPoint.com

FDE Takes Numerous Steps To Increase Number Of Education Institutions In Federal Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2022 | 01:30 PM

FDE takes numerous steps to increase number of education institutions in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) had taken numerous steps while many were in pipeline to increase the number of schools/colleges in Islamabad Capital Territory keeping in view the major increase in population of federal capital.

According to the official sources, the construction of 07 institutions is near completion and these institutions will become functional w.e.f August 2022 for new academic session and it will accommodate approximately 7480 students.

However, 519 rooms are to be constructed in existing institutions in next 2 years under the project titled "Provision of Basic Educational facilities in Educational institutions of ICT under FDE which will accommodate approximately 20760 students, the sources told APP.

They said that PC-I for future projects have been submitted to Federal Education Ministry for approval to increase the intake of students.

The future projects were including Islamabad Model school for Girls (IMSG), (VI-X) Model Town, Chak Shehzad (FA) Islamabad. Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMSB), (I-X) B-17 (Multi Garden) Islamabad and it will have the capacity of 960 students.

While, Islamabad Model School for Girls (I-X) F-17 (Tele Garden) Islamabad will be established with capacity of 960 students. However, Up-Gradation of IMSB, Mohra Noor (FA) Islamabad will have the capacity of 400 students.

Similarly, reconstruction/upgradation of IMSG (I-V) Tumair & Dhoke Suleman (FA) Islamabad will have the capacity of 960 students.

It is worth to mention here that Federal Directorate of Education has 424 educational institutions from Prep to Degree Level. Approximately, 225,115 students are presently studying in these schools/colleges.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education August From

Recent Stories

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

47 minutes ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

1 hour ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees ..

Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees medicine into ashes

2 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.