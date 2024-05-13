Open Menu

FDE Takes Steps To Make 20 Parked Buses Functional For Students, Teachers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 11:28 PM

FDE takes steps to make 20 parked buses functional for students, teachers

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has taken steps to make 20 buses which were parked on account of maintenance issues, functional

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has taken steps to make 20 buses which were parked on account of maintenance issues, functional.

The fleet of 20 buses was being repaired to make it functional within a week to fulfill the transportation requirements of students and teachers, FDE sources said on Monday.

The FDE was committed to cater to the pressing needs of transport facility for the students, they added.

This addition of 20 buses would be in addition to the already announced fleet of pink buses, which would help cater to transport requirements of the students and teachers of Islamabad Capital Territory.

