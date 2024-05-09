FDE Takes Steps To Reduce Air Pollution In Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) In a significant move to promote environmental sustainability and reduce air pollution, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), hosting the highest fleet of Transport, has issued a letter to all schools and colleges in the federal capital, directing them to ensure vehicular fitness and reduce the use of pressure horns in buses.
This initiative follows a meeting between the Director General of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Director General of the FDE, where the importance of reducing air pollution and promoting environmentally friendly practices in Islamabad was discussed.
The letter available with APP directs schools and colleges to take immediate action to ensure that all vehicles used for transportation are properly maintained and meet environmental standards. Additionally, the use of pressure horns in buses will be strictly prohibited.
This initiative aims to reduce air pollution, create a healthier environment for students, and promote sustainable practices in educational institutions. The FDE has also urged schools and colleges to promote environmental education and awareness among students, teachers, and staff.
"We are committed to providing a healthy and safe environment for our students, and this initiative is a step in the right direction," said Mr. Tanwir Ahmed, Director General of the FDE. "We urge all schools and colleges to take this directive seriously and work towards reducing air pollution and promoting sustainability."
The EPA has welcomed this initiative and has offered to provide technical assistance and support to schools and colleges to help them comply with environmental regulations.
