FDE teachers waiting for promotions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The promotions of around 1900 teachers of schools, colleges working under control of Federal Directorate of education (FDE) were pending for last thirty years.

According to the sources on Tuesday, the seniority list of the teachers in grade 17 had not been finalized so far, due to lack of interest by the authorities concerned.

The sources further informed that the posts of around 30 vice principles were also laying vacant because of not issuing the seniority lists.

The authorities, rather to appoint senior teachers on the 30 vacant post of vice principles by awarding them promotions, they have decided to fill these vacant posts directly through Federal Public Service Commission, they added.

The teachers, in that regard have hinted to approach the court for their promotions.