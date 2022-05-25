FDE to ensure free education from classes 1 to 10

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced to ensure free education (admission) from class Pre-1 to X under Right to free and compulsory education Act 2012 & Rules 2021 in all public sector educational institutions of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced to ensure free education (admission) from class Pre-1 to X under Right to free and compulsory education Act 2012 & Rules 2021 in all public sector educational institutions of Islamabad.

In a notification, FDE directed all Area Education Officers and Head of Institutions that no child shall be liable to pay any kind of fee, charges, expenses, etc, which may prevent him/her from pursuing and completing the education.

The notification stated that under the Right of Free and Compulsory Education Act 2012 Clause 3, the Right of child to free education, every child, regardless of sex, nationality or race shall have a fundamental right to free and compulsory education in a neighborhood school.

FDE directed that in compliance with the said Act, every applying students must be provided with registration/admission form completely free of cost and no admission charges whatsoever shall be charged from the students at the time of admission.

Further to implement the ibid Act, Government of Pakistan has approved the by-law titled "Right to Free and Compulsory Education and School and College Management Committees Rules, 2021".

In accordance with the provision of ibid by laws para 11 (c) (e), SMC/CMC is mandated to mobilize financial resources through school community on voluntary basis which are required to be accounted for and expended in the manner prescribed as per the provision in the said rules.

However, the notification also stated that it has been reported with grave concern that some of the Heads of Institutions (HOIs) are charging various forms of fees & funds from the students (Grade-I to X) along with their in proper and spending contrary to the above provisions which is against the law and financial discipline / guidelines.

It is finally instructed not to collect any fee or fund from students (Grade-I to X) on any pretext what so ever as the same is illegal forthwith and will be treated as financial mismanagement and embezzlement for which concerned Hol and DDO will be held responsible and liable to disciplinary proceedings under the rules.