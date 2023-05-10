UrduPoint.com

FDE's Recruitment Rule Changes Leave Teaching Graduates Unemployed

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Due to changes in recruitment rules for the posts of teachers under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), an alarming number of graduates holding 4-year BS Education degree have been denied their right to appointment as Elementary School Teacher (EST) while individuals with a simple BS 4-year degree lacking any teaching certificate or degree, are deemed eligible for the said post

The FDE altered the requirements for the position of EST a couple of years ago, replacing the previous criteria of F.A/F.Sc with a teaching certificate (CT) with the new requirement of a simple 4-year Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in the relevant subject with no specialized teaching certification.

Similarly, the individuals with 4-year BS Education Degree cannot apply for the positions of Senior Elementary Teacher (SET) and Secondary School Teacher (SST) due to change in recruitment rules.

However, if they have a 4-year BS degree in a relevant subject with a Bachelor degree in Education, they are eligible to apply for these posts. The individuals with 4-years BS degree in Education have deprived of their right to apply for teaching positions.

This shift in requirements has raised concerns among education professionals, who argue that candidates with teaching degrees are better suited for the EST role, considering their specialized training in education methodologies, classroom management, and pedagogy.

A faculty member at Federal College of Education on the condition of anonymity told APP, "The aspiring educators, armed with the necessary qualifications, are facing a disheartening reality as they are left jobless due to the hasty decision made by the FDE.

The Federal Education sector, once considered a beacon of hope for those passionate about shaping young minds, is now marred by the apparent lack of leadership qualities exhibited by the FDE.

The alteration of rules without consulting teachers or education professionals demonstrates a callous attitude towards the very individuals who are best-suited for the EST positions.

This exclusion has left these qualified individuals feeling frustrated and overlooked, particularly when compared to candidates with simple BS 4-year degrees in scientific subjects." Ifrah Sarwar, a holder of BS Education (Hons) degree, said, "I have received specialized training in education and possess an in-depth understanding of child psychology, teaching methodologies, and effective classroom management techniques but I am unable to apply for the post EST despite possessing the necessary qualifications to teach small kids." Hira Abid, who holds a Bachelor degree in Education expressed her frustration and disappointment, emphasizing her commitment and her passion for teaching to future generations.

She argued that her exclusion from teaching positions contradicted the principles of meritocracy and hampered her professional growth and career prospects.

She further said that after enduring the rigorous academic curriculum and investing considerable time and money into her education, I find myself facing financial hardships and a sense of despair.

As the debate surrounding the recruitment rules for EST positions continues, it remains to be seen whether the FDE will take into account the concerns raised by qualified candidates with teaching degrees and address the issue accordingly.

The qualified graduates seeking teaching jobs urged the authorities to reconsider the recruitment rules and ensure equal opportunities for all qualified candidates with a background in education.

