FDI Apprises Minister Of Issues Faced By Women And Children In Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 04:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Balochistan Revenue Minister Mir Sikandar Khan Umrani said the history's biggest disaster caused great loss to the livelihoods of local people including agriculture and livestock increasing financial issues to manifold.

He expressed these views while talking to Uzma Yaqoob, Executive Director of Forum for Dignity Initiatives Pakistan, who met him here Wednesday.

FDI head Uzma Yaqoob, while discussing problems faced by the women and children in the flood affected areas, public health and the economic situation of women, presented suggestions for rehabilitation.

The Revenue Minister on the occasion said that if the available resources of the Balochistan government should be utilized for rehabilitation, even it will take two decades to repair the damage caused by the floods.

"For rehabilitation and compensation of the flood-hit people at least fifty billion rupees will be required," Despite this, it is not possible to solve the agricultural disaster, the international organizations have to move forward in the rehabilitation issues.

He noted that women and children have been severely affected by the floods and rains. However, the government has been using all available resources since day one.

"After the relief activities, the rehabilitation phase is a huge challenge," he said adding that the size of the flood was so large that the available resources of the government were too meager to meet the requirement. The international welfare organizations including the United Nations member countries have to play their role, he added.

While appreciating the measures taken by the FDI, the minister expressed the hope that the process of supporting the non-governmental organizations in rehabilitation issues would be made more effective.

