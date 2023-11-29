FDI arranges seminar on Cervical Cancer elimination

The Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) has arranged a national seminar on Cervical Cancer elimination and introduction of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) has arranged a national seminar on Cervical Cancer elimination and introduction of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

The event was organized for advancing public health immunization initiatives and combatting cervical cancer.

Addressing the seminar, caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr. Nadeem Jan said that Cervical cancer is a significant public health concern globally, and Pakistan is no exception to the challenges posed by this preventable disease.

He said that recognizing the urgent need for comprehensive strategies to combat cervical cancer, the government through such event bringing together government health dignitaries, experts, policymakers, healthcare professionals, partner organizations, thinktanks and other stakeholders across the country to share insights, discuss best practices, and formulate strategies to eliminate cervical cancer.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that Cervical cancer is a preventable and treatable disease, and the introduction of the HPV vaccine is a crucial step towards reducing its prevalence in Pakistan.

He said that the FDI is dedicated to implementing evidence-based strategies and fostering partnerships with organizations like Gavi, World Health Organization, UNICEF, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, JHPIEGO and others to ensure the success of this specific public health immunization initiative.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary Health said that the HPV vaccine stands as a pivotal tool in safeguarding the health and well-being of Pakistani young girls. He said that HPV is a common virus that can lead to cervical cancer, a potentially life-threatening condition.

He said that administering the HPV vaccine to young girls helps protect them from the most common types of HPV that can cause cervical cancer.

He said that by targeting this vulnerable population, the vaccine serves as a preventive measure against a disease that is not only highly prevalent but also largely preventable.

"Empowering them to lead healthier lives and contributing to the global effort to eliminate preventable cervical cancers."

Dr. Muhammad Ahmad Kazi, Director General, Health said that the introduction of the HPV vaccine holds great promise in preventing HPV infections, which is a leading cause of cervical cancer.

He thanked the minister and all other participants for their invaluable contributions to this critical dialogue. He said that the FDI is committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to drive progress in cervical cancer elimination efforts.