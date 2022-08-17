UrduPoint.com

FDI Arranges Students's Study Visit To Balochistan Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 06:00 PM

FDI arranges students's study visit to Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The participants of the six-day 'Kasani Daira' training under the aegis of Forum for Dignity Initiatives (FDI) Pakistan visited the Balochistan Assembly as part of their study visit.

FDI Country Chief, Uzma Yaqoob led the delegation comprising graduate students of different educational institutes of the province.

Additional Secretary Legislation Balochistan Assembly, Abdul Rehman apprised the visiting delegates about the history of assembly, legislation and rules and business of the legislative assembly.

Uzma Yaqoob, head of the FDI Pakistan, while addressing the participants, said that female students of Balochistan should be part of the political process and must play their role in future decision-making.

While answering the questions of the participants, Additional Secretary Balochistan Assembly Abdul Rehman said that for attending the session of the assembly as a guest and observing the proceedings of the House, a special visiting card was issued after a simple process as per the prevailing procedure.

"If the students are eager to see the proceedings of the house, they will be issued an assembly pass after fulfilling the required information," he added.

Earlier, the FDI chief thanked Parliamentary Secretary Law and chairperson CAUCUS and Secretary Balochistan Assembly Tahir Shah Kakar for facilitating the study visit of the students.

