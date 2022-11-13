FDI discuss issues of women inmates with Superintendent Jail

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Superintendent District Jail Quetta Mohammad Ishaq Zehri on Sunday said that despite issues of unavailability of books and teaching materials, the District Jail Quetta with the support of the Social Welfare Department continues teaching the women inmates and children.

"For the health and hygiene and monthly needs of female prisoners, the cooperation of philanthropists and non-governmental organizations is a commendable initiative," he said while talking to the Executive Director of Forum for Dignity Initiatives Pakistan, Uzma Yaqoob who called on him, here, at District Jail Quetta.

Various issues faced by the jail inmates including women and children were discussed besides establishment of a permanent school for children in the prison premises.

FDI head Uzma Yaqoob lauded the overall health and hygiene condition of the jail and offered FDI help including professional and vocational training of women teachers.

Superintendent District Jail Quetta Ishaq Zehri on the occasion apprised FDI head that there are currently 36 women prisoners accompanied by their 11 children.

"Our effort is to make the prison a learning institute and make the inmate a constructive member of the society with the cooperation of the civil society.

He said that special instructions have been given to the jail staff to treat the prisoners well.

"Our good behavior will help shape their personality in a positive direction so that after being released from prison, these prisoners prove to be useful citizens of the society and do not get attracted to crimes again.

He said that the help of all institutions and charity organizations including FDI Pakistan will help in achieving the goals.

"We are determined to make the prisons of Balochistan a practical model of reform with the support and consultation of people of all walks of life along with the government," he maintained.