UrduPoint.com

FDI Hands Over Hygienic Kits, Education Material To IG Jail For Inmates

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

FDI hands over hygienic kits, education material to IG Jail for inmates

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Uzma Yaqoob, Executive Director of Forum for Dignity Initiatives (FDI) Pakistan, on Wednesday handed over hygienic kits and education material to the Inspector General of Prisons Balochistan, Malik Shujauddin Kasi for inmates mainly women and juveniles.

The FDI Pakistan Chief, during a meeting with IG Prison, said that Mohammad Yaqoob Memorial Trust will provide education facilities and feminine items for women on a monthly basis till the approval of the budget at the government level.

"On an interim basis, such support will be provided by the private welfare organization MYM Trust and a plan will also be created for skill training of young prisoners and women, she told.

IG Prison, on the occasion said that reforms in the Jails were being introduced. On the instructions of the Federal and provincial ombudsmen, the facilities provided to the prisoners in the jails are being gradually improved and the old jail manual is being updated, he told.

He noted that the reduction of the punishment on the condition of increasing education was given under the old education manual which was implemented after the creation of Pakistan.

He, however, said Baruhui and Balochi do not exist in the education Jail manual, due to which it is not possible to facilitate those prisoners who increase their academic ability in these two local languages.

In this regard, the women who improved their education have approached the legal forum and the Department of Prisons has prepared a summary and sent it to the Interior Department of Balochistan for approval.

The IG further said the training of staff is done in Lahore, that not only causes financial constraints but also waste of time.

"We have posted commandant training to conduct this training at the local level, but due to lack of a training centers, the training process at the local level is stalled.

Earlier, the IG Prisons thanked the charitable organization Muhammad Yaqoob Memorial Trust for providing education and essential items for underage prisoners, women and children. "In order to allocate a specific budget for women and juvenile, the Department of Jails Balochistan will send a letter to the higher authorities and request the release of appropriate funds in this connection," he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Balochistan Education Budget Jail Young Women Government

Recent Stories

Next general elections to be held as per schedule: ..

Next general elections to be held as per schedule: Defence Minister

28 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz orders linking of Thar Coal Mines with ..

PM Shehbaz orders linking of Thar Coal Mines with railway network by March 2023

31 minutes ago
 Six teams to compete for Pakistan Junior League gl ..

Six teams to compete for Pakistan Junior League glory at the Gaddafi Stadium fro ..

36 minutes ago
 Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beau ..

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha wedding: Couple holds beautiful reception

2 hours ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

3 hours ago
 T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

T20 Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.