FDI hands over hygienic kits, education material to IG Jail for inmates

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Uzma Yaqoob, Executive Director of Forum for Dignity Initiatives (FDI) Pakistan, on Wednesday handed over hygienic kits and education material to the Inspector General of Prisons Balochistan, Malik Shujauddin Kasi for inmates mainly women and juveniles.

The FDI Pakistan Chief, during a meeting with IG Prison, said that Mohammad Yaqoob Memorial Trust will provide education facilities and feminine items for women on a monthly basis till the approval of the budget at the government level.

"On an interim basis, such support will be provided by the private welfare organization MYM Trust and a plan will also be created for skill training of young prisoners and women, she told.

IG Prison, on the occasion said that reforms in the Jails were being introduced. On the instructions of the Federal and provincial ombudsmen, the facilities provided to the prisoners in the jails are being gradually improved and the old jail manual is being updated, he told.

He noted that the reduction of the punishment on the condition of increasing education was given under the old education manual which was implemented after the creation of Pakistan.

He, however, said Baruhui and Balochi do not exist in the education Jail manual, due to which it is not possible to facilitate those prisoners who increase their academic ability in these two local languages.

In this regard, the women who improved their education have approached the legal forum and the Department of Prisons has prepared a summary and sent it to the Interior Department of Balochistan for approval.

The IG further said the training of staff is done in Lahore, that not only causes financial constraints but also waste of time.

"We have posted commandant training to conduct this training at the local level, but due to lack of a training centers, the training process at the local level is stalled.

Earlier, the IG Prisons thanked the charitable organization Muhammad Yaqoob Memorial Trust for providing education and essential items for underage prisoners, women and children. "In order to allocate a specific budget for women and juvenile, the Department of Jails Balochistan will send a letter to the higher authorities and request the release of appropriate funds in this connection," he maintained.