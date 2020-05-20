UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDI In IT Sector Surges To US $ 491.3 Mln In First Nine Month Of FY 2019-20

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:40 PM

FDI in IT sector surges to US $ 491.3 mln in first nine month of FY 2019-20

Net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Information and Communication sectors during the first nine months of Financial Year 2019-20 (July-March) surged to US $491.3 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ):Net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Information and Communication sectors during the first nine months of Financial Year 2019-20 (July-March) surged to US $491.3 million.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan, net FDI in the Information and Communication sectors during July 2019 March 2020 was US $ 491.3 million as compared to the negative net FDI of US $ 113.7 million during the corresponding period of FY 2019-20, said a news release.

The official of IT Minister told APP that on the direction of the Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, the Ministry has taken number of steps, including policy interventions, that contributed both directly and indirectly in the economy and national exchequer.

He said that the ministry has played an important role regarding the development of IT and Telecom industry and adopted facilitative approach towards it.

Regular coordination was being done with the industry to obtain objective feedback for planning and policy formulation, he added. The ministry, he said, has also strong coordination with public sector stakeholders for the promotion of ICT sector of in the country.

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan March July 2019 2020 Industry Million

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan takes short break from social media

5 minutes ago

Hafeez Sheikh says govt will not impose any new ta ..

18 minutes ago

Rupee weakens against dollar in interbank

30 seconds ago

Telenor velocity introduces digital education solu ..

31 seconds ago

OIC asks world to comply with UN Security Council ..

33 seconds ago

Ukrainian President Says One Term Not Enough to Ca ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.