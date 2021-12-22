FDPT chairman elected unopposed

Muzammil Sultan former President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Junaid Ahmed Bainth have been elected unopposed chairman and vice chairman respectively of the Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT) for the session 2022-23

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Muzammil Sultan former President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Junaid Ahmed Bainth have been elected unopposed chairman and vice chairman respectively of the Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT) for the session 2022-23.

Chairman scrutiny committee Chaudhry Iqbal Akbar Khan announced that no other trustee had filed nomination papers for the offices, hence they have been declared successful uncontested. They will take their new responsibilities from January 1, 2022.

The other members of the scrutiny committee were Imran Ahmed Sheikh and Chaudhry Shiraz Siddique.

Meanwhile, Mian Latif founding chairman of the FDPT, retiring Chairman Mushtaq Ali Cheema and vice chairman Tauseef Bari congratulated the newly elected office bearers and hoped that the young team will revive dynamism in Faisalabad Dry Port by taking innovative measures to make it hub of import and export businesses in this region.