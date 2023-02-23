UrduPoint.com

FDT Chairman Calls On Commissioner

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

FDT chairman calls on commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Development Trust (FDT) Syed Umar Nazr Shah called on Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar and Secretary Trust Zafran Sarwar were also present.

The commissioner welcomed the FDT for its participation in Jashn-e-Baharan and said that best recreational opportunities would be provided to citizens during week-long celebrations.

She said that under 'Jag Mug Faisalabad' programmes, all main roads of the city would be made neat and clean.

Chairman FDT Nazar Shah termed the 'Jag Mug Faisalabad' programme a revolutionary step for beautification of the city and promised all-out coordination with divisional administration to make the programme successful.

He said that the FDT was going to inaugurate an 'Ihsan Dastarkhawan' shortly. The establishment of a pharmacy for provision of medicine to needy segments of the society under the aegis of FDT is also in pipeline, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad All Best

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2023 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad ..

HBL PSL 2023 Match 12 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Score, History, Who Wi ..

10 minutes ago
 Turkey investigates building contractors as quake ..

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

1 hour ago
 UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportuniti ..

UAE, Spain explore investment exchange opportunities in technology, food securit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Czech Republic Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic ..

Ajman Ruler receives delegation from Dubai Islamic Bank

2 hours ago
 Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.