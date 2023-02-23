FDT chairman calls on commissioner

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Faisalabad Development Trust (FDT) Syed Umar Nazr Shah called on Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar and Secretary Trust Zafran Sarwar were also present.

The commissioner welcomed the FDT for its participation in Jashn-e-Baharan and said that best recreational opportunities would be provided to citizens during week-long celebrations.

She said that under 'Jag Mug Faisalabad' programmes, all main roads of the city would be made neat and clean.

Chairman FDT Nazar Shah termed the 'Jag Mug Faisalabad' programme a revolutionary step for beautification of the city and promised all-out coordination with divisional administration to make the programme successful.

He said that the FDT was going to inaugurate an 'Ihsan Dastarkhawan' shortly. The establishment of a pharmacy for provision of medicine to needy segments of the society under the aegis of FDT is also in pipeline, he added.