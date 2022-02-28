FDT to undertake mega infrastructure projects: Mian Idrees

UrduPoint.com

The businessmen of Faisalabad have established Faisalabad Development Trust (FDT) to undertake mega infrastructure related projects in order to elevate the status of this burgeoning industrial metropolis of the country, said Mian Muhammad Idrees former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

He was addressing a function held here to pay gratitude to the leadership of the National Group (NG) on electing Mian Imran Mehmood Patron-in-Chief All Pakistan Bedseets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) as Senior Vice President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He said, "We are discussing launching mega projects of airport, international level hospital, hotel, theme park and state-of-the-art roads to elevate its overall status. We would prefer the projects which could give direct or indirect support to the economy of this city in addition to giving a quantum jump to its exports.

" He also appreciated the team work of president FCCI and said that APBUMA is also emerging as a new and dynamic trade body of the SME (Small & Medium Enterprises) sector.

On the occasion, Mian Muhammad Javed Iqbal said that M3 Industrial Estate is sprawling over 4315 acres of land while Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate is consisted of 3217 acres of land. He said that the third phase of industrial estates would also cover another 700 acres of land. He said, "We must prepare ourselves to set up hi-tech industrial units in these industrial estates as FDI (Foreign Direct Investments) is also pouring in." He said, "Being local inhabitants we are bound to play our role in its expeditious colonization."Atif Munir Sheikh President FCCI assured the APBUMA office bearers that land would be allocated for the SME sector in industrial estates. He was optimistic that they would get 100 acres in M3 and 200 acres in Allama Iqbal industrial estate.

