Fear Doesn't Let A Person Rule Or Live: Maryam Nawaz Takes A Jibe At Govt

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:17 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has taken a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan after being denied the permission to hold public rally in Mandi Bahauddin.

In a lyrical tweet, she said, “Why are you after a borrowed seat? Why tell lies when you can’t act?

“You used to say you will give me a container to protest. Now that I am leaving (for the rally), why are you afraid?” she added.

In another tweet, she said, “Pity. Fear doesn’t let a person rule or live.”

Succumbing to the pressure of administration, PML-N has decided to change the venue of public rally in Mandi Bahauddin.

The PML-N had earlier decided to hold public rally in Cinema ground.

DPO Mandi Bahauddin said that the permission has been denied due to security concerns. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz has announced to hold the public meeting in any case.

After the district administration turned down the PML-N’s request to hold public rally in Cinema ground, the party has decided to hold it at either Kanak Chowk or Jail Chowk.

Meanwhile, dozens of PML-N supporters have been arrested ahead of Maryam Nawaz’s public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin.

The police kept conducting raids to arrest PML-N workers and leaders.

PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Maryam Nawaz will leave for Mandi Bahauddin from Jati Umra at 3pm today.

