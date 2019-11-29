UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fear In Burewala After Two Minor Girls Raped And Murdered

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:18 PM

Fear in Burewala after two minor girls raped and murdered

Police say two accused have been arrested and others will also be arrested soon.

BUREWALA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) After shocking incidents of sexual abuse-cum- murder of children in Kasur, two minor girls were murdered in Jhoni village of Tehsil Mailsi here on Friday.

The victim family and the close relatives staged protest at the main Burewala road against the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the heinous crimes of raping and killing their minor girls. On their protest, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice and sought report from the Multan RPO.

The girls were identified as seven-year old Sania and six-year old Fauzia who were residents of Basti Chamanabad of Jhoni village in Tehsil Mailsi. Some unknown persons abducted both girls when they were going to local mosque on Thursday.

Local Saddar police lodged FIR against seven persons on the complaint of the victim family. Soon as police came to know about the incident they reached at the spot and held investigation.

Earlier, during their protest, the victim family said that they did not have enmity with anyone in the local area and had been peacefully living there for a long time. They said that the police was very slow in its investigation. Later, talking to the reporters, the spokesperson of the Multan police said that four accused were nominated in the FIR and two of them had been taken into custody. He said the police was investigating the matter with all aspects.

“We are waiting for postmortem report after which they could get some help in investigation of the matter,” said the Spokesperson.

Related Topics

Multan Murder Protest Chief Minister Police Punjab Road Kasur Mailsi Burewala Saddar FIR Mosque Family All From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Iffat Omar demands ban on Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

22 minutes ago

Students protest for revival of students’ unions ..

44 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Economic activities be generated to avoid unemploy ..

1 hour ago

Okara judicial complex case: Supreme Court orders ..

19 minutes ago

Fatima Jinnah Women University organises 'Drug Aw ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.