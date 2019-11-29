Fear in Burewala after two minor girls raped and murdered

(@fidahassanain)

Police say two accused have been arrested and others will also be arrested soon.

BUREWALA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) After shocking incidents of sexual abuse-cum- murder of children in Kasur, two minor girls were murdered in Jhoni village of Tehsil Mailsi here on Friday.

The victim family and the close relatives staged protest at the main Burewala road against the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the heinous crimes of raping and killing their minor girls. On their protest, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice and sought report from the Multan RPO.

The girls were identified as seven-year old Sania and six-year old Fauzia who were residents of Basti Chamanabad of Jhoni village in Tehsil Mailsi. Some unknown persons abducted both girls when they were going to local mosque on Thursday.

Local Saddar police lodged FIR against seven persons on the complaint of the victim family. Soon as police came to know about the incident they reached at the spot and held investigation.

Earlier, during their protest, the victim family said that they did not have enmity with anyone in the local area and had been peacefully living there for a long time. They said that the police was very slow in its investigation. Later, talking to the reporters, the spokesperson of the Multan police said that four accused were nominated in the FIR and two of them had been taken into custody. He said the police was investigating the matter with all aspects.

“We are waiting for postmortem report after which they could get some help in investigation of the matter,” said the Spokesperson.